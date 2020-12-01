USDQ (USDQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003396 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $3.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00064437 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020899 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 1,697.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,477 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

