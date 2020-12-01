Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.