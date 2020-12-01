ValuEngine Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.85.

ALGT stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

