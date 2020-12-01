ValuEngine Downgrades Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
ZNOG stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.44.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
