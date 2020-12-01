ValuEngine Upgrades Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ARREF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

