ValuEngine Upgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

