Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

