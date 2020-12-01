Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.21 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $667.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

