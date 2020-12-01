VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,003,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 350.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

