VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,961 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.59% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

