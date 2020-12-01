Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.13% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 895.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,633,000.

VIS stock opened at $167.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

