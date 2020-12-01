Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 179,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 110,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 178,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

