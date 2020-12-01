Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.3% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 44,425 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

