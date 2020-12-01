Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) versus Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Financial Comparison

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vaxart and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $9.86 million 88.60 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -9.28 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.61

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxart and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.77%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Vaxart.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Vaxart on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

