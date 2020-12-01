Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,274 shares of company stock worth $24,734,707 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

