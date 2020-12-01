Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0335 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $239,764.71 and $13,578.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001145 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 132.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.