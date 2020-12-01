VIG Market Cap Reaches $857,768.38 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, VIG has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $857,768.38 and approximately $2,538.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,836.95 or 1.00135924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00027830 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00558623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00562364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002717 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,480,787 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

