Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec lowered Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.