Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

