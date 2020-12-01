Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

