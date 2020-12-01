Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 6,493 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLK opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and broadband services; and Internet of things, big data, financial, video on demand, music, gaming, and digital advertising services.

