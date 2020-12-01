Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC stock opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,080 shares of company stock worth $5,354,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. TheStreet raised Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

