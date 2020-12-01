Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $397,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $654,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

