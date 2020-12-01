Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

