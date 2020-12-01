Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 723 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.