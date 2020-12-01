Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 7,282 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.37. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

