Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of BNTX opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion and a PE ratio of -62.12. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

