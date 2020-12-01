Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

