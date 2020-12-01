Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,970 shares of company stock worth $4,911,652 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.