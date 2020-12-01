Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $789.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.76. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

