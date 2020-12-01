Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $827.26 million, a P/E ratio of 515.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

