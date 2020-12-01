Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

