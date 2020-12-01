Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.