Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

