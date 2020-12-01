Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,455,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.