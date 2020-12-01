Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

