Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

