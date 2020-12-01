Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

PFLT opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.