Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,498 shares of company stock worth $5,450,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

