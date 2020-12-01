Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

