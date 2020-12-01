Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,663 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $162,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

