Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561,687 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.70% of Washington Prime Group worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 936,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 1,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,279,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.21.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

