Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE:OKE opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.