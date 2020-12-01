Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $62.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

