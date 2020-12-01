Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $959,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

