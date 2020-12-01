Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,910 shares of company stock worth $314,202. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.