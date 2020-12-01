Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 160.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 66.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 48.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 627.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

