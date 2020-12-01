Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,327 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

