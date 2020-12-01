Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 119,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMFC shares. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

