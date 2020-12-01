Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

